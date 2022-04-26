Mackay Man Almost Misses $40,000 Super 66 Windfall

A Mackay man who nabbed $40,000 in the weekend’s Super 66 draw confessed he had nearly forgotten to put on his winning ticket and is thanking his lucky stars for remembering to do so.



The North Queensland resident held one of the two division one winning entries in Super 66 draw 4253 on Saturday 23 April 2022. Each division one winning entry scored $40,690.55.



So far in 2022, there have been three major lottery wins in the Mackay and Whitsundays region that have collectively scored $11 million.



Confirming his win with an official from The Lott, the merry man explained how the exciting discovery came about.



“I was sitting at the dining table on Saturday night and I decided to check my entry,” he relayed.



“As I was skimming through the winning numbers on The Lott website, I started to realise that the winning numbers were coming up on my ticket. I thought, ‘Oh, I must’ve won $6.60!’



“Little did I know, I’d won $40,000. I turned to my partner and yelled, ‘Oh my god, you bloody beauty!’



“I always purchase a few games every fortnight and funnily enough, I was so close to not putting this winning entry on – I’d forgotten!



“This has come at a perfect time. We’re currently looking at purchasing a brand-new home and it’s been something we’ve been wanting to do for a while.



“The next thing you know, this has come up! It’s wonderful news.”



His life-enhancing 50-game Quickpick was purchased at News Central Rural View Shop 100T7 Northern Beaches Central, Cnr Mackay Bucasia Road and Elimeo Bypass, Rural View.



News Central Rural View Manager Simon Pastega said it’s the seventh division one winning entry the outlet had sold since opening the store.



“I gave out a loud cheer and the customer who was in the shop with me at the time also cheered us on! We will be celebrating by telling all our customers about the win,” he laughed.



“Customers always love it when we sell a division one winning entry! It attracts more community members and is the talk of the town.



“We sold a division one winning entry worth $50 million in March last year and we’d love to keep the division one winners coming and the winning streak rolling!



“Congratulations to the winner! We hope you enjoy your prize and it truly makes a difference in your life”



The winning numbers in Super 66 draw 4253 on Saturday 23 April 2022 were 7, 9, 8, 1, 3 and 4.



