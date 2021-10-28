Mackay Man Charged Over Bruce Highway Collision

A man has been charged following a crash near Mackay, which resulted in the death of a road worker.

The alleged hit-and-run incident occurred in July on Bruce Highway.

Driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old Cannonvale man, collided his car head-on with another ute.

A 60-year-old father from Townsville tragically died at the scene, while his 19-year-old son suffered serious leg injuries and was flown to Mackay Base Hospital.

Police on October 26 issued the Cannonvale man with a notice to appear for multiple accounts.

One count for each of dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm, possession of dangerous drug (cannabis), possession of drug utensil (pipe) and driving while relevant drug in his blood.

The accused is set to front Mackay Magistrates Court on December 7.

The charges come after a similar incident earlier this week on the Bruce Highway, where a reckless driver tragically struck a road worker dead.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.