Mackay Man Cleans Up With $102,000 Mid-Week Surprise

A Mackay man who was busy doing some household chores has had a welcome distraction, discovering he won more than $100,000 in the latest Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw. The North Queensland resident won the guaranteed 1st Prize in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10330 drawn Wednesday 6 November 2019 and takes home $100,000.

The winner is planning to use his prize to pay off some bills and go on a cruise. The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his winning entry online at Australia’s official lotteries.



“It’s certainly a great win before Christmas. I was just doing a few little chores around the house when I saw your call. I didn’t answer because it was from a private number and I never usually answer those calls.



“Then you called again, and I thought it must be important.



“Well I am so glad I answered! This was not the phone call I was expecting today.



“You really have made my day. Thank you!”



