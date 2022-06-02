Mackay Man Is $100,000 Richer After Another WIn For The Region



A Mackay man is gearing up for a weekend of celebrations after discovering he’d won $100,000 in this morning’s Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.



The North Queensland man won the guaranteed 1st Prize in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10582, drawn Thursday 2 June 2022.



Speaking with an official from The Lott immediately following the draw, the winning man confessed he was shocked by the call and never thought he’d one day win big.



“Oh, are you serious? Are you sure? This is brilliant,” he laughed.



“I feel like I’m on top of the world. I’m so glad I answered your call.



“You never think you’ll be the person who wins, so I play Lucky Lotteries fairly randomly.



“I know you’ve got to have a ticket to be in with a chance to win it, though.



“There’s a bit of work to be done before the weekend, so I might save the celebrations for a barbeque and a few drinks on Saturday.



“My wife and I can then decide what we do with the win. It would be great to go overseas, but we might also put it towards a new house.



“Who knows? All I know is today is a great day.”



His winning entry of two random numbers was purchased online at thelott.com – the official home of Australia’s lotteries.



The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $10.61 million for draw 1575, while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot prize is now $14.57 million for draw 10583.



In 2021, 127 Lucky Lotteries 1st Prize and Jackpot winning entries across Australia won more than $32.95 million.



During this time, the biggest Lucky Lotteries prize was won by a Coolangatta man who a Mega Jackpot prize of $9.41 million in May.



Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot and Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot are raffle-style games, which means there is a set number of tickets in each draw. As each ticket number is unique there is no sharing of prizes.



Each game has two draws – one that determines the winning numbers and one that determines the jackpot number. If the jackpot number matches one of the winning numbers, then the Jackpot Prize is won. If the jackpot number does not match one of the winning numbers, the Jackpot Prize will climb for the next draw.





Tickets can be purchased at any licenced lottery outlet, online from thelott.com or via The Lott mobile app.



