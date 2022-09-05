Mackay Man Left Shaking By $2 Million Saturday Gold Lotto Surprise

A Mackay man in his 20s has become the region’s newest multi-millionaire after landing a $2 million prize in the weekend’s Saturday Gold Lotto draw.



So far this year, six division one wins have landed in the Mackay region worth more than $14.3 million.



The North Queenslander held one of the 10 division one winning entries nationally in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4291 on Saturday 3 September 2022. Each division one winning entry scored $2 million.



Speaking to an official from The Lott, the winner recounted how his weekend was rocked by the division one winning revelation.



“I was just poking along on Sunday when I thought I’d have a look at my ticket on the app,” he shared.



“At first, I just thought, ‘nah, it isn’t real’.



“Things like this just don’t happen to me.



“As soon as I saw it was $2 million, I just started shaking.



“I even tried to have a drink of water but just couldn’t stop shaking.



“It’s just bloody unreal. Holy s***!



“I’ve been playing Gold Lotto for a few years now. I usually play my own special numbers, but for some reason, I just thought I’d put this QuickPick on.



“I don’t know what made me decide to change, but I’m glad I did now!



“This has just come at the best time. I want to set up my young family and also do some renovations around the home.



“I’ll still be turning up to work this week too!”



The North Queenslander’s 36-game QuickPick was purchased online at thelott.com – the official home of Australia’s lotteries.



The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4291 on 3 September 2022 were 10, 18, 39, 3, 21 and 6, while the supplementary numbers were 41 and 43.



Across Australia, there were 10 division one winning entries in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4291 – five from Queensland, three from Victoria and and one each from Tasmania and Western Australia.



The Lott’s division one winning tally has now reached 300 so far this calendar year, including 69 won by Golden Casket customers.



In FY22, Saturday Gold Lotto created 196 millionaires across Australia.



During this time, there were 324 division one winning in Saturday Gold Lotto entries across Australia that collectively won more than $461.69 million.



