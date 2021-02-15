Mackay Man Riding 500km in 24 Hours For A Good Cause

On his GoFundMe page he created, Mackay man Rob Bounds says

"Do you want to join me in raising awareness for suicide prevention? I'm raising money in aid of Real Mates Talk (Selectability Limited) and every donation will help. Thank you in advance for your contribution to this cause that means so much to me. On 31 December 2020 my cousin Em lost her life due to suicide. Em lived on the Sunshine Coast but worked and is known within the Mackay community. In honour of Em's life I am cycling 500km on 26 February 2021 from 8pm at the lookout (at the top of High Street) and aiming to finish by 8pm the following night. I have partnered with Real Mates Talk for the ride. Real Mates Talk are a local initiative for the Mackay, Whitsunday and Isaac region to raise awareness, encourage mates to get a real conversation started and put people in touch with the relevant help available out there. Check out their website at www.realmatestalk.com.au for more information / to become an ambassador of this great initiative for our region"

He popped into The Jay and Dave Breakfast Show for a chat!

Good Luck Rob & Michelle