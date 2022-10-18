Mackay man purring with pure joy after Lucky the Cat delivers him $100,000 Lucky Lotteries win

A Mackay man has today thanked his feline friend Lucky the Cat after he won $100,000 in this afternoon’s Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.



The ecstatic man won the guaranteed 1st Prize of $100,000 in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10720, drawn Tuesday 18 October 2022.



Confirming his win with an official from The Lott, the bewildered winner said he was so thankful for his good fortune.



“Well, this is absolutely magical!” he exclaimed.



“Lucky the Cat has come up trumps for me this time!



“I’ve been playing for a while but never expected to win anything. You always dream about it, but you can’t expect that it will ever happen to you.



“It’s arrived at just the right time.



“I’ll be able to live a carefree life, pay off some bills and maybe even treat myself to a few things.



“What amazing news!”



His winning entry of two random numbers was purchased online at thelott.com – the official home of Australia’s lotteries.



The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $15.65 million for draw 1596, while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot prize is now $32.525 million for draw 10721.



In FY22, 169 Lucky Lotteries 1st Prize and Jackpot winning entries across Australia won more than $32.95 million.



Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot and Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot are raffle-style games, which means there is a set number of tickets in each draw. As each ticket number is unique there is no sharing of prizes.



Each game has two draws – one that determines the winning numbers and one that determines the jackpot number. If the jackpot number matches one of the winning numbers, then the Jackpot Prize is won. If the jackpot number does not match one of the winning numbers, the Jackpot Prize will climb for the next draw.



Tickets can be purchased at any licenced lottery outlet, online from thelott.com or via The Lott mobile app.



