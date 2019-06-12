Mackay Named As One Of The Sexiest Towns In Australia

Adult Shop, Lovehoney did an analysis on the 45 largest towns and cities in Australia to see what love toys residents were buying and what they were searching for online.

The city ranked number one for the purchase of Adult Toys. 

The complete top ten:

  1. Gladstone, QLD

  2. Brisbane, QLD

  3. Townsville, QLD

  4. Alice Springs, NT

  5. Wagga Wagga, NSW

  6. Mackay, QLD

  7. Launceston, TAS

  8. Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, NSW

  9. Adelaide, SA

  10. Rockhampton, QLD

