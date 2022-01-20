Mackay ranked #77 of the 100 Most Loved Destinations Around the World!!!



The 100 Most Loved Destinations Around the World for 2021, and Mackay is #77 in the rankings.



For the first time ever, destinations around the world have been ranked to uncover those that are most loved. These Leading Places are the 100 most loved destinations in 2021 according to consumer sentiment – what people really feel.



Being named in the rankings means Mackay has earned the love and an impressive Tourism Sentiment Score® during one of the toughest years the tourism industry has faced.



Mayor Greg Williamson said council’s goal was to become the best region for liveability and livelihood in Australia.



“To rank so highly in a list of most-loved destinations world-wide is tremendous and shows that our vision is far from a pie-in-the-sky idea,” Mayor Williamson said.



“When people love to visit, it’s because they’ve had a great experience, with friendly people, amazing natural wonders and sensational food

We have all of those things and that’s why we are so passionate about promoting the liveability of our region and why we are so proud to call Mackay home.” Mayor Williamson said.



Tourism Sentiment Index conducted an intensive study of its data – more than 1.6 billion online conversations and content pieces publicly available about 21,330 global destinations – to identify the 100 Most Loved Destinations.

Tourism Sentiment Index is cutting-edge technology that applies the power of artificial intelligence to the challenge of deciphering sentiment from human expression. This technology produces a novel metric for destination marketing: Tourism Sentiment Score®.

This is the metric that the tourism industry has been missing since the dawn of the internet.

Mackay Isaac Tourism Chief Executive Officer Tas Webber said Mackay being recognised on a global scale as one of the most loved destinations around the world is truly “something special”.

“Being ranked #77 of the 100 most loved destinations around the world during these uncertain times is magnificent. The past 2 years, our tourism operators have shown resilience, dedication, and their ability to adapt to new challenges.

“I take my hats off to Mackay’s tourism industry.

This win is because of our world-class tourism operators who are offering world-class experiences. That is why our region is one of the most loved destinations around the world – it leaves visitors coming back for more” Mr Webber said.