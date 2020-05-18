Mackay Regional Council Cancels Festivals

COUNCIL has made the tough decision to cancel two of our region’s most popular festivals in 2020.

The Mackay Festival of Arts, scheduled for July, and Global Grooves, scheduled for October, will not go ahead this year.

Mayor Greg Williamson said there was no safe way to hold these major festivals while still enforcing social distancing.

“While it has been great to see some restrictions being lifted across the state and nation, we can’t hold events with thousands of people and ensure the 1.5 metre social distancing requirement,” Cr Williamson said.

“While it’s a blow for the community and performing artists, we aim to have these events back, better than ever, next year,” he said.

“Yes, it’s disappointing – we had some exciting attractions and acts lined up this year – but with events of this nature that bring in people from across the country, we have to be responsible.

“On the bright side, the MECC team are exploring various entertainment options and formats that they could offer Mackay audiences later this year.

“Anything we can do to support local performing artists in this difficult time is worth exploring.”

Mayor Greg Williamson said Mackay Regional Council and the Festivals team had the full support of The Mackay Festival of Arts’ major sponsors G&S Engineering and DBCT.

“They have been tremendous, and we really appreciate their unwavering support,” he said.