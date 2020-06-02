Mackay Regional Council To Open More Services And Facilities After Covid19 Restrictions Easing

Mackay Regional Councils timeline for reopening its public facilities has been accelerated.

The announcement comes as the State Government brings forward stage two of easing restrictions.

As of today (Tuesday, June 2), where social distancing space allows, all facilities will move to a 20-visitor maximum capacity. Signage will be in place and please note that some spaces within facilities will have their own capacity limits based on floor space.

The following changes will also come into effect:

Jubilee Community Centre foyer will be accessible

Jubilee Community Centre meeting rooms will be made available for community bookings from Monday to Friday (no weekend bookings)

Dudley Denny City Library will extend visitation duration limits to an hour (including PC usage).

Foodspace with have outside dining tables available for six to eight people

Mirani, Sarina and Walkerston libraries will open tomorrow (Wednesday, June 3) with the same 20-person capacity and visitation duration limits.

Greenmount Homestead will reopen on Monday, June 8, and Artspace Mackay will reopen on Tuesday, June 9.

Community Halls will reopen from Friday, June 12. Bookings are available now.

Gordon White Library will open from Monday, June 15. Mackay Museum, Pioneer Valley Museum and Sarina Museum will also open that week, depending on volunteer availability.

Evening and weekend opening hours for libraries will resume from Thursday, July 2. Check the library website (mackay.qld.gov.au/libraries) for details.

Camping grounds

Council camping grounds have re-opened after the State Government’s earlier-than-anticipated move to stage two of the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

With travel restrictions within Queensland being lifted, there has been an increase in enquiries about camping grounds.

Council has implemented some minor changes to its procedures over and above the State Health advice.

But camping grounds in the Mackay region are now open for business as usual, in line with current restrictions, with bookings being taken.

This includes the Seaforth Caravan Park, which is part of the Seaforth camping ground. Mirani Caravan Park has also re-opened.

Swimming pools

Restrictions have been eased to 20 people per pool but the limit of only one person per lane at a time remains. Pools are open for training and therapeutic purposes only.

All three pools at the Mackay ARC are lane-roped and open, with bookings required.

The Mackay ARC’s athletics facility is also open with a limit of 40 patrons allowed at the venue at any one time.

This includes 20 on the infield and 20 on the athletics track maintaining social distancing. If running at the same pace, there must be one lane separating each runner.

Pioneer Swim Centre also remains open, with bookings required, under the new restrictions.

Bluewater Lagoon, Memorial Swim Centre, Sarina Swim Centre and Mirani Swim Centre are all currently closed for winter maintenance.