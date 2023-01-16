Mackay Regions Braces For Another Drenching Today As Flooding Continues

The Mackay region could expect up to 150mm of rain fall today as the flooding crisis escalates in central Queensland.

The Whitsundays and Moranbah are also expected to receive up to 100mm, as the Bureau of Meteorology warns up to 400mm could fall over the coast and ranges of Mackay today.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

A number of roads remain close this morning, including the Bruce Highway south of Proserpine and North of Bowen.

Roads in Eungella, Finch Hatton, Eton, Homebush and Mirani are also experiencing closures.

Ayr resident Maddy Darley said to the National Briefing she has been stuck in Marian with her family due to water inundation – having to use a boat to source essential supplies.

With school returning next week, Darley is concerned she won’t be able to get her nine-year-old son back in time for the term’s commencement.

“We only just recently moved to Ayr, so I haven’t even been able to enrol him into school yet,” she said.

“[I haven’t been] able to get to the school to enrol him into the school and get his school uniforms, so I’m pretty stressed about that.”

Emergency refuge centres have been set up for residents, with the Whitsunday’s Regional Council opening one at the Proserpine Entertainment Centre for people in that area.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.