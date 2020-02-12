Mackay Residents Urged To Ignore Text Message From Scammers

Don’t respond to this message" says Mackay Police. It's a text scam doing the rounds in Mackay

The threatening message states that the recipients account has been locked for security reasons and to unlock the device, you must verify your identity.

A link is provided to verify your account/identifying information.

The message states that you have 12 hours to complete the verification or your account will be permanently locked.

As per many scam text messages and emails, if you closely examine the message you will notice punctuation, grammar and clumsy wording used by the author.

Police are encouraging anyone who receives this message to ignore it – do not respond, do not provide any account information and finally, do not provide any identifying information.

Learn more about phishing messages by viewing information on the StaySmartOnline website.

Do you think you can spot a phishing message?

Take the StaySmartOnline quiz and see how well you do.

If you have lost identifying information through this scam message, report the incident through the Australian Cyber Security Centre.

Regaining control of your identifying information once it has been compromised is not an easy task – seek help by contacting ID CARE, the victim support agency for those impacted by identify crime.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QI2000300645