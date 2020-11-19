Mackay's Homeless Population Received A Welcome Helping A Hand This International Men’s Day

Mackay's homeless population received a welcome helping hand this International Men’s Day, when Community Bank Sarina donated $1000 to the Mackay Men’s Homeless Hostel.

Run by St Vincent de Paul Society Queensland, the hostel offers short term accommodation and support to help men without homes to get their life back on track.

Community Bank Sarina Board Chair Karen May said that with ongoing complications from COVID, the Board wanted to offer additional support to our region’s most vulnerable.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), homeless people have been especially at risk during the coronavirus pandemic,” Ms May said.

“For Mackay, our homeless population dramatically increased in recent years so we felt that this was a sector of the community who would benefit from the extra assistance at this time.”

The hostel offers a complete service to homeless men in Mackay on a temporary basis, with the overall purpose of helping them to get back on their feet.

The primary services provided include temporary accommodation, meals, assistance with referrals and advocacy and information about alternative housing options.

“Social issues such as mental health and homelessness often go hand-in-hand. We chose to invest in the Mackay Men’s Homeless Hostel because they address more than the housing issue – they help these men access health services, and provide ongoing support even once they move on. They look at short-term needs, as well as long-term solutions – which is something that we believe in for our organisation as well.”