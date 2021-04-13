Mackay's "The Base Coats" Will Release Their First Single On April 29th!

The on-stage chemistry and powerful, sultry, soaring vocals of The Base Coats has propelled the newly-formed band to record their debut self-titled EP. Their infectious personalities, dirty, gritty riffs and resonating, packed-with-a-punch lyrics, combined with jaw dropping four-part harmonies demand audiences their full attention. Mackay's own blues-rock quartet is set to release their first single "Wild Card" on April 19th.



The raw and punchy track was recorded in Heliport Studios in Buderim with mixing and recording by James Russell. On lead vocals are Angie Smith and Cheryl (Fez) Peppin with Angie also on drums, plus Josh Notting on backing vocals and guitar and Andrew Obst on backing vocals and bass. Influences from The Divinyls, The Baby Animals, Royal Blood, Violent Soho, The Dead Weather, Kingswood are evident in the high energy tune. According to the band, "Wild Card" "was written as a bit of a line in the sand on the conventional, old school male and female expectations in relationships. It’s a song about accepting a person for who they are and not an idealised picture of who you want them to be. It’s about breaking the mould and embracing the wild side we all have within us."



The Base Coats formed when the four members and close friends were having a couple of nectars as part of their weekly get together in the backyard one Sunday afternoon. Josh and Andrew were jamming on acoustic guitars when Fez and Angie started punching out some melodies and harmonies. With the help of Fez's lyrical magic, this jam track would evolve into "Wild Card". The band started their campaign after winning the Regional Passport to Airlie Beach Festival of Music in 2019. Since then, audiences have seen them perform at festivals, clubs, parties and corporate events and when the planets aligned, The Base Coats ignited a spark that could not be ignored. In 2021, the four have already performed at the likes of Wintermoon Festival and Party Bands in Paradise where they were invited back on stage to sing with Joe Camilleri and The Black Sorrows and had the crowd dancing in the rain. And no doubt the year holds a lot more for this explosive four-piece!



"WILD CARD" IS OUT APRIL 29TH