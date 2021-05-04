Mackay Sugar Will Conduct Works To Reconstruct The Rail Level Crossings On Walkerston-Homebush Road and Stockroute Road

Please be advised Mackay Sugar will be undertaking works to reconstruct the rail level crossings on Walkerston-Homebush Road and Stockroute Road, Palmyra.



Works will commence on Tuesday 4 May 2021 with a planned completion date of Saturday 8 May 2021.



The works will require the full closure of Walkerston-Homebush Road from the northern side of the Stockroute Road intersection for the duration of the project.



Additional work will be undertaken at the rail crossing on Stockroute Road between 10 May 2021 and 14 May 2021. These works will require the full closure on the eastern side of the Walkerston-Homebush/Stockroute Road intersection.



Traffic control will be in place and detours will be required around these sites. Alternate routes include Stockroute Road, Hansens Road, Bergmans Road and Silingardies Road.



Please observe all signage and drive to conditions.



Thank you for your patience while these essential works are being delivered.



If media would like more information or comment on this project, please contact [email protected] or phone 07 3066 7060.