Mackay Surf Lifesavers Get Ready To Host The Northern Australian Surf Lifesaving Championships for 2022!

This week Mackay SLSC “Guardians of Harbour Beach since 1950” will be home to 600+ competitors from the Gold Coast up to Cairns and across to Darwin and Broome, competing for the coveted title of Northern Australian Surf Lifesaving Championships for 2022.

Director of Surf Sports, Josh Grant said “This will be the 32nd year the Mackay club has hosted this iconic lifesaving event, which is getting close to getting back to it’s glory days since it’s inception back in 1991. We have seen an increase in the numbers of competitors over the last few years which has been great for the Lifesaving movement. This should provide some really good entertainment for those watching on the beach and I wish our competitors and those of our regional clubs Eimeo & Sarina the best of luck.”

“Mackay has a really competitive contingent this year with a number of older competitors in the masters category joining our small but strong nippers and cadets to take on the best of the best in the state. I’m really looking forward to seeing how our little (and bigger) champions go after training for months under the supervision of head coach and team manager Greg Born, a successful competitor himself.”

Club President Brendan Smith said “We are really excited to be hosting The Nth Aussie Championships again and can’t thank enough our planning committee, dedicated workforce, water safety and officials, sponsors, volunteers, parents and most importantly our competitors for making this great weekend possible”

“Our club would appreciate any support from our local community to come and enjoy a day at the beach, watch both our junior and elite competitors in action over the weekend and soak up the atmosphere that comes with being at a surf lifesaving carnival.”

There will be a canteen running downstairs in the Beach Kiosk which will be open for anyone wanting a quick feed on the run and the Surf Club Bistro & Restaurant upstairs for a delicious meal and cold beverage overlooking the best beach view in Mackay.

If you would like any more information on this event please contact the club administrator on [email protected]

We hope to see you at Nth Aussies 29 – 30st October, Harbour Beach, Mackay!