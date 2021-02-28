Mackay & The Whitsundays Are Being Reminded To "Get Ready" As A LOW Is Likely To Turn Into A Cyclone This Week

With a Cyclone watch in place for parts of North Queensland, and with windy and stormy conditions expected for Mackay and the Whitsundays this week, we are being reminded to be ready for Cyclones!

The latest Cyclone watch information is here

Headline:

Tropical low may produce gales about exposed parts of the north tropical coast as it develops into a tropical cyclone, most likely on Tuesday.

Areas Affected:

Warning Zone

None.

Watch Zone

Cape Flattery to Lucinda, including Cairns, Port Douglas, and Innisfail.

Cancelled Zone

None.

Details of Tropical Low at 10:00 am AEST:

Intensity: Tropical Low, sustained winds near the centre of 45 kilometres per hour with wind gusts to 85 kilometres per hour.

Location: within 35 kilometres of 16.8 degrees South 148.3 degrees East, estimated to be 270 kilometres east of Cairns and 255 kilometres east northeast of Innisfail.

Movement: southwest at 15 kilometres per hour.

The tropical low is expected to remain slow moving off the north tropical coast while continuing to develop. It is expected to reach tropical cyclone strength on Tuesday morning. Although a direct coastal impact is not expected, gales are possible about exposed coastal and island areas as the system reaches cyclone strength. Heavy rainfall is also likely.

In the longer term, the system is expected to take a southeasterly track late in the week while remaining off the coast.

Hazards:

GALES are not expected during the next 24 hours, however GALES with gusts to 100km/h may develop about exposed coastal and island areas between Cape Flattery and Lucinda, including Cairns and Innisfail, on Tuesday morning depending on the movement and development of the system.

HEAVY RAINFALL may develop about coastal and island areas between Cape Flattery and Lucinda, including Cairns and Innisfail, over the next several days. A Flood Watch is current for the north tropical coast between Mission Beach and Rollingstone; refer to that product for more information.

ABNORMALLY HIGH TIDES are likely over the next several days. Large waves may produce flooding near the foreshore. People living in areas likely to be affected by this flooding should take measures to protect their property as much as possible and be prepared to help their neighbours.

Recommended Action:

People between Cape Flattery and Lucinda, including Port Dougles, Cairns, and Innisfail, should consider what action they will need to take if the cyclone threat increases.

- Information is available from your local government

- For cyclone preparedness and safety advice, visit Queensland's Disaster Management Services website (www.disaster.qld.gov.au)

- For emergency assistance call the Queensland State Emergency Service (SES) on 132 500 (for assistance with storm damage, rising flood water, fallen trees on buildings or roof damage).

Next Advice:

The next advice will be issued by 5:00 pm AEST Sunday 28 February.

This warning is also available through TV and Radio Broadcasts; the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 210. The Bureau and the State Emergency Service would appreciate this warning being broadcast regularly.

