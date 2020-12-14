Mackay & The Whitsundays Bunnings Replaces Your Plants You Kill (By Accident) Hahahah

It’s not a typo!!! It’s TRUE! It’s called the “Perfect plant promise” - and Bunnings says on their website

All our plants are guaranteed for 12 months, * so if you’re not 100% happy, return your plant (with receipt) and we’ll refund it..

*excludes seedlings, which include flower and vegetable seedlings as well as potted colour (bloomers), are short-lived plants that are not expected to live for more than 3-5 months in the garden. As such the Perfect Plant Promise would not apply to these plants.

You’re welcome Mackay & the Whitsundays