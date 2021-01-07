Mackay, The Whitsundays, Central and North Queensland face more heavy rainfall

Mackay & The Whitsundays along with the Central coast is in the firing line for more rain! The BoM Sent us these key points!

* The focus of rain from Ex-Tropical Cyclone Imogen is drifting slowly south.

* The heaviest falls over the next 24 hours will be concentrated between Ayr and Mackay, with isolated falls up to 200mm within thunderstorms – similar to yesterday’s totals.

* Catchments are saturated and rivers will likely respond quickly to further rain.

* The Central Coast/Highlands and Northern Goldfields are emerging as favoured area for severe thunderstorms later today, following an active period of tempestuous weather extending south to Ipswich yesterday evening with widespread falls between 50 and 100mm.

* A southeasterly wind surge currently moving through SEQ will enhance rainfall for all eastern districts over the next 2-3 days as it merges with Ex-Cyclone Imogen, with daytime temperatures projected to be around 5-10 degrees below average in areas of heavy cloud.

* A marine warning is current for strong southeast winds reaching Gladstone tonight and spreading through Central Coast waters through Friday

More wet weather has been forecast for the coming days for the region!

