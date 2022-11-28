Mackay & The Whitsundays Triple M's Toy Drive Appeal 2022
Help Us Help Them!
Jay and Dave are champions of the community and want you to get involved in their toy drive! No child should wake up Christmas morning without a present under the tree. Buy a new gift for a child, keep it unwrapped and drop it to one of the below locations before the 15th December. Thanks to Prochem in Paget!
TOY DRIVE DROP OFF LOCATIONS
- Triple M Studios – 123 Victoria Street Mackay
- Salvation Army - Gregory Street Mackay
- Mackay Regional Council Libraries– Dudley Denny City Library, Gordon White Library, Walkerson Library, Sarina Library, Mirani Library
Justine in Sarina sent a letter to Jay and Dave and expressed her thanks after the Toy Drive saved Christmas for her and the family in 2021.