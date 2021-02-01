IF YOU love to fish then the return of barramundi season on February 1 will come as no surprise. Those eagerly awaiting the most important date in February – trumping Valentine’s Day on the calendar without a doubt – will be thrilled to find out that catching a barra this year could result in more than just a tasty feed.

Mackay Tourism has partnered with Mackay Regional Council and Tackle World Mackay to launch the Best Barra Competition, a social media campaign to encourage locals and visitors alike to get outdoors and experience the world class fishing our region has on offer.

While you can catch a barra in Mackay’s three stocked impoundments (Kinchant, Teemburra and Eungella dams) year-round, the saltwater barra season is only open from February to October. To celebrate the opening of this much-anticipated fishing season, the Best Barra Competition will reward two lucky winners with a $500 Tackle World Mackay voucher so they can stock up on all the latest fishing equipment.

The prize incentive is something Mackay Tourism CEO Tas Webber hopes will encourage people from outer regions to travel to Mackay to fish for.

“Mackay is an incredible recreational fishing destination, and this competition will help promote that to one of our key tourism markets, the four-hour drive market,” Mr Webber said.

“We expect the social media push behind this competition will attract visitation and provide great exposure for the Hooked on Mackay message.”

Tackle World Mackay store manager Andrew Elworthy said the start of barra season was always an exciting time for local anglers.

“Tackle World are proud to be associated with the Best Barra Competition,” he said.

“Barra season always brings great fishing with the abundance of barra in our local area.”

While out fishing in the region, Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson urged boaties to fish responsibly and follow the Net Free Zone (St Helens to Cape Hillsborough) voluntary code of practice.

“Mackay has terrific fishing, from our stocked impoundments to creeks, estuaries and the nearby Great Barrier Reef,” Cr Williamson said.

“But when fishing, we want people to make sure they are respecting the environment and ensure proper handling of any fish being released to maximise survival rates.”

Cr Williamson said he was looking forward to seeing some great barra photos submitted online.

“I think this competition will flood social media with some really great photos that truly capture what a great fishing destination Mackay is,” he said.

Competition entry requirements:

Competitions will begin on February 1 and end on the last day of February.

To enter the Best Barra competition, people must post their best barra catch photo on Instagram, tagging the @hookedonmackayofficial and @tackleworldmackay pages and using the hashtag #hookedonmackay. The person with the best barra photo based on a public social media poll will win a $500 Tackle World Mackay voucher. All entries must be from the Mackay region area.

Another $500 Tackle World Mackay voucher will also be up for grabs on Facebook, with a special competition post shared to the @VisitMackay page. To enter this Facebook competition, people must like and follow the @HookedonMackay, @VisitMackay and @TackleWorldMackay Facebook pages and tag three friends in the comments of the post. A special bonus prize will be up for grabs for one lucky person who shares the post to their newsfeed (must be shared to public so that we can view the share).