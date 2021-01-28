Mackay! We Are Calling For Neighbourhood Champions To Connect The Community In A Know Your Neighbour Initiative

It is widely accepted that connected communities are resilient communities, however in today’s busy world more people report being less connected to their neighbours than ever before.

To help overcome this disconnect, The Neighbourhood Hub is launching their ”Know Your Neighbour” initiative and is inviting community-minded Mackayites to put their hands up to become Neighbourhood Champions.

The Neighbourhood Hub’s Recovery and Resilience Program Coordinator, Helen Daly says the Hub envisions Neighbourhood Champions will lead the way in creating important neighbourhood connections and will help to build resilient communities which can work together during challenging times.

“We will be encouraging our Neighbourhood Champions to start the connections by organizing a neighbourhood get-together in the month of February. This might be a weekend BBQ, a pizza party or even a quiet day-time coffee catch-up. To make it easier to get started, we are going to take care of the food for their first event.”

The Neighbourhood Hub will provide ongoing support to the Neighbourhood Champions by:

Bringing Champions together to discuss ideas and experiences

Connecting them with Training and workshops

Providing resources, including invitations, flyers and Disaster Preparedness information

Help foster connections with community organisations

Help with suggestions on projects and activities neighbourhoods can get involved with

“Community champions can be anyone, it may be someone who is already very community minded or someone who has always wanted to step up and do something to contribute, or it simply might be someone who loves to talk!

“We do want to stress this does not mean you have to be best friends with your neighbours. We are aware that some people for whatever reason do not get on, but we are hoping that by encouraging get-togethers, barriers may come down. We also hope another outcome will be that our more vulnerable members of our community learn there is support nearby when needed.

“For an initiative like Know Your Neighbour to be a success, local business support would be appreciated, so we are putting out the call for any businesses who would like to offer their support by way of food donations, particularly butchers, coffee shops, bakeries or pizza places for the first neighbourhood catch-ups in February.”

For those who are interested please get in contact with The Neighbourhood Hub who can give you more information