Mackay & Whitsundays, Here Are The Top 5 Tips To Keep Your Home Safe These Christmas Holidays

With droves of locals heading away from the region this Christmas, we are being warned to keep our houses as secure as possible and to not let our homes look as though they aren't being lived in for a couple of weeks. Here are the Top 5 Tips to keep your home safe this Christmas

1. Don’t appear to be on holidays. Get your neighbour to put your bin out, even when it's empty.

2. Keep the outside lit and your mail collected from the letter box.

3. Don’t announce your plans on Facebook.

4. Strengthen the entryways to your home.

5. Invest in a security system with a control center that allows you to check in via a mobile App.

OR you can get some tips from "Kevin" from HomeAlone