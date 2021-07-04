Mackay & Whitsundays Maccas Fans This Is For You!

Macca’s has teamed up with Australia’s leading sleepwear brand, Peter Alexander, to launch an exclusive range of limited-edition pyjamas featuring iconic characters Ronald McDonald, Grimace, Birdie and the Hamburglar.

Inspired by Macca’s red and gold colours, world-famous burgers, fries and beloved characters, the limited-edition tasty pyjama collection celebrates 50 years of Macca’s in Australia.

Amanda Nakad, Marketing Manager, McDonald’s Australia, said: “We are so excited to partner with Peter Alexander to launch our very own range of limited-edition Macca’s pyjamas.

“Ronald, Grimace, Birdie and the Hamburglar are a huge part of our history and we love the sense of nostalgia and fun they bring to making this collection so uniquely Macca’s.

“We can’t wait to see our customers sporting their iconic PJ’s and joining us in celebration of 50 years in Australia.”

Peter Alexander, Pyjama King, said: “We’ve brought to life the iconic McDonaldland characters, the retro feel of the 1970s and our signature sleepwear style in a collection that is sure to bring back memories of childhood treats, late night Macca’s runs and that Big Mac feeling.”

Available in ten unique designs for adults and teens, the collection will be available online and in Peter Alexander stores from today until stocks last.

The Macca’s x Peter Alexander collaboration is part of McDonald’s 50thbirthday celebrations in Australia.

From June and until the end of August, customers will be given countless reasons to celebrate with Macca’s, including a range of awe-inspiring promotions, collaborations and new menu items.

This week, Macca’s will be introducing the Birthday McFlurry in all restaurants nationwide from Wednesday, 7 July, for a limited time only.

Made up of Aussie’s favourite birthday flavours, the new McFlurry features bite-sized pieces of custard pie, mixed in with creamy soft serve and topped with caramel sauce and birthday sprinkles.

For more information on the Peter Alexander x Macca’s collection, please visit the Peter Alexander website.