Mackay & Whitsundays Residents Think Twice Before Accessing Your Superannuation
Here Is Why
To access your superannuation or not??? Thats the question alot of Mackay & Whitsundays residents are asking....
Dr Rob Whait, UniSA Business tax expert explains:
- Who is able to apply for early access to super
- How people could generate a tax advantage due to a loophole in the new measures
- How the ATO will determine who has accessed super for the purpose of tax avoidance
- How to ensure your tax claims are justifiable and keep you out of hot water