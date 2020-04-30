Mackay & Whitsundays Residents Think Twice Before Accessing Your Superannuation

Here Is Why

Article heading image for Mackay & Whitsundays Residents Think Twice Before Accessing Your Superannuation

To access your superannuation or not??? Thats the question alot of Mackay & Whitsundays residents are asking....

Dr Rob Whait, UniSA Business tax expert explains: 

  • Who is able to apply for early access to super 
  • How people could generate a tax advantage due to a loophole in the new measures
  • How the ATO will determine who has accessed super for the purpose of tax avoidance 
  • How to ensure your tax claims are justifiable and keep you out of hot water 

30 April 2020

