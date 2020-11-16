Mackay & Whitsundays Schools Urged To Take On Program To Save Teenagers Lives

With just weeks before the end of Term 4, schools across Central Queensland are being urged to roll out a free road safety program to help save teenagers’ lives this holiday season.



RoadSet is a unique online course teaching Year 9 students the skills to be safe road users whether they’re on a bike, skateboard, scooter, on foot or a passenger in a vehicle.

More than 5000 students have already trialled the Australian Government funded pilot program, which has now had new lessons and content launched ahead of the Christmas break. This week, the Roadset engagement team is visiting Proserpine, Bowen, Gladstone and Mackay to show schools, community organisations and parents how they can deliver the program to protect teenagers across Central Queensland.



Australian Road Safety Foundation founder and CEO Russell White said traditionally, 14 and 15-year olds were generally forgotten when it came to road safety education.

Mr White said RoadSet was designed to align with the Australian curriculum.

“Road trauma remains the biggest killer of Australian children aged one to 14 and one in two Australians know someone who has died or suffered permanent injury as a result of a crash,” he said.



“Small children are often taught to Stop, Look, Listen and Think and there are programs aimed at teens on their L plates, but until now there’s been very little in-between to teach 14 and 15-year olds how to be safe around roads.

“We know the Christmas period is a shocking time for our road toll and we believe if teens are armed with the skills and knowledge to be road set, it will go a long way in helping to save lives over the summer holidays.”



The RoadSet program uses animation and games to engage students and provides teachers with ready-to-use worksheets and answers. It means community organisation volunteers, youth group staff and parents can also deliver the program.



“With schools wrapping up for the year, it’s a perfect opportunity to spend time teaching lifesaving lessons to better protect our kids heading into the holidays. The program expansion means there are now 10 modules to complete.”



The goal is to deliver RoadSet to every Year 9 student nationally over the next 12 months.