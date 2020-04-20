ANZAC Day 2020

This year, ANZAC Day looks different. Covid19 has Anzac Day ceremonies cancelled. We have created a ceremony for you to be safe at home, and remember our diggers.

From 5:30am – 6:00 this Saturday on Triple M, we will broadcast LIVE from the Commemorative Service at the Australian War Memorial.

At 6am, we ask you to support our Australian Service men and women. To do so, head to the end of your driveways, onto your balconies or into your backyards with either a radio, or the Triple M app and a pair of headphones, where you will hear the ANZAC Day Commemorative Service, live from the Australian War Memorial in Canberra.

Following that, Triple M will be with Mike Molloy for an Anzac Day special.

"Lest We Forget"

Download the Triple M App for iPhones Here & Androids Here