Mackay Woman Claims $25 Million Oz Lotto Win

A Queenslander has walked away with a monumental share in the $50 million Oz Lotto jackpot, following a last-minute decision to grab a ticket.

As one of the two division one winners, the anonymous Mackay woman won $25 million from the draw.

"Are you serious?" the Mackay woman's' response when she received a call from The Lott on Tuesday evening, revealing the news.

The Mackay mother is now getting use to the fact that she is a multi-millionaire.

“Oh my god. I’ve won $25 million?!

“Holy sh**! This has got to be wrong!

“This cannot be true. Oh my god. Are you sure it's me? Really? Are you sure? Is this real?

What makes the situation more astonishing, the North Queenslander said it a late decision to enter has paid dividends in abundance.

“It was a last minute decision to buy an entry. I cannot believe it.”

While the news will remain fresh for the Mackay mother, she shared her initial plans to spend some winnings.

“This changes everything for everyone! I can’t wait to help my family. This is wonderful,” she said.

“And I’ve always said I would retire if I won the lottery – it looks like that’s what I’ll be doing!”

So far in 2021, there have been five division one winning entries in the Mackay and Whitsundays region!

The regions winners have totalled a collective amount of approximately $78.2 million.

