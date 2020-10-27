Mackay Woman Wins $1M From Slade Point Newsagency

An overwhelmed Mackay woman has declared her $1.6 million Saturday Gold Lotto division win ‘too much money to think about’ after discovering the life-changing news.

The North Queensland player held one of the four division one winning entries across the country in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4097 on Saturday 24 October 2020. Each entry won a division one prize of $1,614,571.04.

When an official from The Lott broke the life-changing news to the winner this morning, she confessed the shock nearly knocked her off her feet.

“I need to sit down! I can’t comprehend it!” she exclaimed.

“Oh! Oh my goodness me! I don’t know what to do! Oh, that’s unbelievable!

“It’s wonderful! Absolutely wonderful!

“I play every week! I went into the store to put on my tickets for this week and checked my ticket.

“They said to me as a joke ‘we can’t sell you another one because you’ve already won the big one’.

“I didn’t believe them. I had to race home and call you to make sure it’s true!”

When asked how she planned to enjoy her prize, the shocked, but happy, woman revealed first she would need time to fully comprehend the revelation.

“I really don’t know! I haven’t had time to let it sink in!” she exclaimed.

“It’s too much money for me even to think about right now!

“I’ll probably use some of it to pay off some debts but the rest I don’t know.

“I’ll absolutely be doing something to celebrate once it all sinks in!”

The thrilled winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased her 12-game QuickPick entry at Slade Point Mackay, Shop 1, 5 Finch Street, Slade Point.

Slade Point Mackay owner Anoop Kumar said he was thrilled to have sold a second major prize in just three month.

“We are very excited!” he exclaimed

“We’ve been telling customers all about it. It’s the talk of the town.

“Just three months ago we sold a $200,000 Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot 1st Prize and now this one!

“It’s the first division one win we’ve sold for Saturday Gold Lotto, so we are thrilled.

“Congratulations to our winner! We wish her all the best!”

Last financial year, Saturday Gold Lotto created 127 millionaires across Australia.

The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4097 on Saturday 24 October 2020 were 31, 38, 3, 30, 23 and 45 while the supplementary numbers were 19 and 40.

Across Australia, there were four division one winning entries in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4097 – two from Queensland and one each from the ACT and Tasmania.

The Lott’s division one winning tally has now reached 327 so far this calendar year, including 86 won by Golden Casket customers.

Between 1 July 2019 and 30 June 2020, there were 318 division one winning Saturday Gold Lotto entries across Australia, which collectively won more than $346.12 million.