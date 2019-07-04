MAD Magazine Is Reportedly Shutting Down

Iconic piss take magazine MAD is reportedly going to stop publishing new material after its next two issues, after nearly 70 years of publication.

MAD will instead reprint old material until its subscription obligations have been fulfilled and then stop being published.

The news came from a blog post that cited a friend who is in a Facebook group with a MAD writer, which is obviously not a great source, but tweets from former MAD contributors appear to corroborate it.

Others took to Twitter to pay tribute to the magazine.

MAD published its first edition in August 1952 (as an October-November cover date), and over the last 67 years became the peak of satire and parody in magazine form all across the world.

It featured beloved recurring features like “The Lighter Side Of…”, “Spy v Spy”, and elaborate movie and TV show parodies.

