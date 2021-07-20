Maddie Newton Wants To Get To Mackay To Be With Her Family After Losing Her Dad In The Pindi Pindi Accident - Amanda Camm Speaks to Jay & Dave

- NewsMaddie Newton Wants To Get To Mackay To Be With Her Family After Losing Her Dad In The Pindi Pindi Accident - Amanda Camm Speaks to Jay & Dave
Maddie Newton Wants To Get To Mackay To Be With Her Family After Losing Her Dad In The Pindi Pindi Accident Last Week. Covid-19 Issues Are Preventing That From Happening - Member For Whitsundays, Amanda Camm Speaks to Jay & Dave About The Situation