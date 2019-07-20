Maddie & Tae Share New Acoustic "Die From A Broken Heart" As Song Hits Over 50 Million Streams

Fresh off the first leg of Carrie Underwood’s The Cry Pretty Tour 360,) PLATINUM-selling duo Maddie & Tae continue to rack up wide-spread praise and accolades for their current single “Die From A Broken Heart.”

In celebration of the of the song mounting over 50 MILLION streams, the award-winning duo are sharing a stripped-back acoustic version of the song this week. Listen here.

In a recent appearance on America’s NBC Access Live the girls dished on their latest successes including their new EP One Heart To Another (Mercury Nashville), which has tallied over 150 million streams and led critics to declare “their vocal blend is among the most ear-catching in country today” (PEOPLE), current single, and behind-the-scenes tour scoop. Watch here.

