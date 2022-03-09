Magical Moment As Little Girl Sings 'Let It Go' In Ukraine Bomb Shelter

Amid war, while sheltering in a Kyiv basement, a young girl is filmed singing Let it Go, from Disney's children's film sensation, Frozen.

Viewed more than 15m times in just two-days, the video originally posted to Facebook, has become a symbol of the plight of displaced Ukrainians caught up in Putin's war.

Singing in Russian, little Amelia, sings the song to others hiding in the makeshift bomb shelter underground, as explosions beat down upon Ukraine's capital city.

Co-writer of the inspiring Disney song, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, retweeted the video on Sunday, encouraging Amelia to keep singing a light of hope.

"Dear Little Girl with the beautiful voice," she wrote.

"My husband and I wrote this song as part of a story about healing a family in pain"

"The way you sing it is like a magic trick that spreads the light in your heart and heals everyone who hears it," she said

"Keep singing! We are listening!"

Meanwhile, Idina Menzel, who sang the song in the film version of Frozen, shared the tweet, adding “We see you. We really, really see you. 💙💛.”

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr