We're seeing plenty of people with sunglasses, umbrellas, and even hard hats with cable ties on top - yep, it must be Magpie season on the Gold Coast!

A couple of reports so far around Wylah Street, Varsity Lakes and Christine Avenue in Robina.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife says although there's a big urge to make a run for it, that's probably the WORST thing you can do to avoid being swooped or pecked.

Umbrellas, sunglasses and holding a large stick above your head can also help.