Maintenance Worker Dies After Falling Through Roof Panel At Garden Nursey

A maintenance worker has died in hospital after falling through the roof of a shed at a plant nursey in Monbulk.

WorkSafe Victoria said the man fell through a polycarbonate roof panel of a shed at Garden Express last Wednesday.

“The 66-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious head injuries, but died on Friday,” a WorkSafe statement read.

“WorkSafe is investigating the incident.”

NewsCorp understands staff of the popular nursey are in shock over the incident.

The death brings this year’s workplace fatality toll to 27, six fewer than at the same time last year.

The death comes around the same time a grandfather lost his life in a workplace incident last Wednesday.

Eighty-two-year-old “Tony” Alessandra Volta became trapped inside a harvester on a Ure Road farm in Gembrook.

It is believed Volta was working alone in a paddock before he was round unresponsive by emergency services.

Ambulance Victoria and the CFA worked with Victoria Police to remove Volta’s body from the machine.

