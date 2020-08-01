Majak's Physio Explains The Remarkable Recovery To Get Him Back To Footy

North Melbourne physio Alex Moore joined the Saturday Rub to talk about Majak Daw's remarkable return to the field.

Moore provided a great insight into exactly how much work was involved to get Daw to walk again, let alone back playing AFL footy.

"I gave him zero chances of walking properly, let alone playing footy."

It's an inspiring story of resilience and defeating the odds.

Moore said that his genetic make-up was a big factor in saving his life and aided his rapid recovery.

He also outlined how Daw continuously exceeded expectations along the journey.

Moore finished by speaking about his experiences with LeBron James while working with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA.

