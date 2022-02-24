Major Administrative Blunder Sees Thousands Of Officers "Working Without Authority"

A major Victorian police administration blunder could see thousands of criminals contest their convictions.

Over 1,000 police officers, custody officers and Protective Service Officers have been working under false authority due to a major administration bungle.

According to Chief Police Commissioner Shane Patton, 1,076 police officers, 157 PSO’s and 29 custody officers have been working under false authority after being sworn in by acting assistant commissioners who were not certified to do so.

"We are working closely with the government to address this oversight and remediate it as best we can," Mr Patton said.

The mistake occurred as a result of changes to the Victoria Police Act back in 2013.

The discovery means over a thousand officers will be required to be sworn in once again with 600 to be sworn in at some point today.

The “oversight” means that over 1,000 officers have been making arrests and carrying firearms without the proper authority to do so for eight years.

This could result in a number of convicted criminals contesting their sentences unless an urgent legislation is passed.

While major concerns are being voiced surrounded the potential fallout from the mistake, Police Minister Lisa Neville said blunder would not impact cases currently being processed through the courts.

"It won't really be an opportunity for people to have matters overturned," she said.

Ms Neville said police officers were acting under the impression they were well within their rights to make arrests and carry weapons.

"They believed they were acting appropriately - they were acting appropriately." - Police Minister Lisa Neville

A statement from the police union addresses the mistake and assures Victoria Police that they will rectify the situation as soon as possible.

"The Police Association Victoria is aware of the unintended and highly technical administrative error that has led to issues over the legitimacy of the sworn status of around 1200 of our members," the statement said.

"We will support the members impacted in any way we can and ensure that their legal and industrial rights are protected."

