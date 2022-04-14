Major Airports Brace For Busiest Day In Two Years

Airports across the country are dealing with their busiest day in two years as thousands of people prepare to travel for the Easter long weekend.

Sydney Airport CEO Geoff Culbert said passengers should expect delays with around 82,000 passengers expected to pass through airport security gates today.

"I know it's a difficult message to hear but Thursday is going to be another tough day for travellers, and I want to apologise in advance to anyone who is inconvenienced," he said.

Mr Culbert said that the delays are largely due to absent staff as a result of Covid isolation restrictions.

Melbourne Airport CEO Lyell Strambi said the influx of travellers follows the nationwide easing of Covid restrictions and border closures.

"COVID-19 decimated airlines and airports and resulted in thousands of highly skilled workers being stood down or made redundant... Airlines and their suppliers are now scaling up their workforce but given the safety-critical nature of the jobs they do, recruitment and re-training can take time," he said.

Passengers are being told to arrive at least two hours before their flight to leave time for possible delays.

