Major Attractions For Adani Rockhampton River Festival

The 2019 Adani Rockhampton River Festival is going to be bigger & better than ever with major attractions revealed today.

There will be a 26 metre-high ferris wheel dominating the riverside skyline, the return of the spectacular River light show by Sydney based Oracle Liquid, and artist installations including a neon dog walk glowing in our laneways.

Always focusing on introducing something new and quirky, Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said the River Festival has well and truly built a reputation for bringing unique experiences to the city.

“With the support of Adani, the State Government, CQUniversity and Woollam Constructions coming on as our main sponsors, Council is very excited to roll out another spectacular River Festival,” Mayor Strelow said.

“We have brought back some things our community has loved in the past, including the River Lights show which was first seen at the opening of our Riverside redevelopment last year, and the Kermonds with their new show Panache at Customs House after their Spiegelesque cabaret show was a raving success in 2017.

“And for only $5, the real spectacle on our riverside will be the Rockhampton Wheel which will give us a rare opportunity to experience the best views of Rockhampton and the Festival.

“We have many surprises this year, including a world-touring installation that can’t be missed, but we are keeping some things up our sleeve so that festival goers can stumble across some very unexpected things and really enjoy the experience,” Mayor Strelow said.

Adani Australia’s Head of Communications, Kate Campbell, said Adani was proud to again be the naming sponsor of the Rockhampton River Festival.

“Each year we see the local community come to life during the Adani Rockhampton River Festival. It is a vibrant celebration and we feel privileged to give back to people of Rockhampton who have given so much support to Adani over the years,” Ms Campbell said.

The Festival, held 12 – 14 July, will once again stretch along the city’s riverside from Derby Street to Archer Street, and will flow into the CBD laneways with roving performers making their way through crowds.

To purchase tickets to Panache and for more information visit www.rockhamptonriverfestival.com.au