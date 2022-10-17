Major Flood Warnings In Place Across NSW As Rainfall Persists

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has issued six major flood warnings as rivers begin to respond to months of rainfall on top of wild weather forecasted for this week.

Locations along Macquarie, Bogan, Lachlan, Murray Edwards, Barwon-Darling, and Murrumbidgee rivers have all been placed under major flood warnings.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday morning, the bureau warned that two low pressure systems are also expected to hit within the next seven days causing more flood potential.

“So, over the last few months, really, inland New South Wales has seen a lot of rain and we’re seeing the rivers respond,” BOM’s Jane Golding said.

“It’s really, really started raining in late July, August, and we’ve seen a series of low-pressure systems bring rain and flooding to areas west of the divide since, over the last couple of weeks, we’ve seen four systems come through. And unfortunately, we look like we’ll see another couple come through in the next seven days.

“Due to the rain that’s already falling, the bureau has issued several flood warnings. We have six major flood warnings at the moment, and that is for the rain that’s already fallen, that’s making its way down through the river systems.”

Meanwhile nearly 70 warnings are in place across NSW, with hundreds evacuated from Moama.

NSW Emergency Services Minister Steph Cook said over 125,000 sandbags had been distributed in the Moama community alone.

“As the premier has indicated, our area of most concern at present is the community in and around Moama,” Ms Cook said.

“The SES has dispatched over 125,000 sandbags into that community.

“The RFS has dispatched two base camps and they’ll be set up over the days ahead to accommodate up to 550 people, including our volunteers, who will continue to move into that region over the days ahead.”

