Major Flood Warnings Issued As Northern NSW Towns Forced To Evacuate

A number of towns throughout northern NSW have been given their evacuation orders as heavy rainfall continues to cause flooding.

People living in Mullumbimby, Bullinudgel and Tumbulgum are among the areas told to flee as floodwaters rise.

The evacuation orders come after major flood warnings were issued in several areas including the Wilsons River at Lismore, Richmond River at Kyogle, Coraki, Casino, Tweed and Bellingen rivers.

Meanwhile on the Gold Coast, flash flooding is continuing to wreak havoc as heavy rain continues across the south east.

SES teams along with the Australian Defence Force are ready to assist in flood rescues and to help wherever possible with an ADF aircraft on hand to perform rescue and supply missions.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the weather in some areas of northern NSW such as Banora could be dangerous with over 200mm of rain falling overnight.

Senior Forecaster Rosemary Barr said that flash flooding throughout the Tweed Shire is of significant concern.

"We are really concerned about localised flash flooding and riverine flooding," she said.

Those in problemed areas are being warned to remain vigilant and avoid flood waters.

