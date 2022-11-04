Major Flooding At Forbes In NSW With Victoria Still In The Firing Line

Major flooding is still occurring in New South Wales and Victoria.

There were 107 warnings across NSW late Wednesday, with the state's emergency service holding grave concerns for flooding at the Lachlan River at Forbes over the coming days.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits.

Ashley Sullivan from NSW SES told ABC breakfast on Thursday that there were a long list of rivers in flood across the state.

"Our greatest concern at the moment being for the Lachlan River at Forbes. We are expecting major flooding in the next couple of days equivalent to probably the 1952 flooding in that area. And, although we have seen flooding in Forbes in recent months, this flooding will be higher than what we have seen in any of those floods.

"Moving around the state, we have the Namoi River, particularly around Gunnedah, where we’re seeing again major flooding. Down at the Murrumbidgee, we got Tummut, Gundagai, Wagga, Hay and Cootamundra," Sullivan said.

NSW SES are door-knocking communities in the Wagga region where evacuation orders are currently in place.

There were about 431 rescues in the last 24 hour, with 15 of those flood rescues.

Meantime, NSW flood threat continues to spill over into Victoria.

"A number of the southern NSW rivers are starting to converge now on the Murray River and so we’re asking all the Murray River communities, in particular, to now be flood-ready," Tim Wiebusch from Victoria SES told ABC Breakfast.

"We’re seeing the major flooding still occurring in and around Echuca all the way through to Torrumbarry. We’re going to see in the coming days that major flood water starts to reach Swan Hill on Monday next week and peaking in the middle of next week, but it will stay high for quite some time."

As NSW rivers converge, with the Murrumbidgee also likely to join the Murray River, the SES warn minor flood levels will reach areas including Boundary Bend through to Mildura by the end of next week.

The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. Hosted by Tom Tilley and co-hosts Katrina Blowers, Antoinette Lattouf, Rhianna Patrick and Jamila Rizvi. Published Monday to Saturday at 6am for a thorough briefing on the news of the day. Hear it on the Listnr App.