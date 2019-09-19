"Major Game Clause": MG's Idea To Halt Players Missing Games From Low-End Incidents

Triple M's Mark Geyer believes the NRL should introduce a "major game clause" so players don't miss major matches, like finals and State of Origin, after a slate of incidents has seen some of the game's biggest stars rubbed out of the game.

Rabbitohs captain Sam Burgess missed his side's Qualifying Final due to suspension after he pulled the hair of Rooster Billy Smith.

Meanwhile, Smith's teammate Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will miss the Roosters' Preliminary Final after he was found guilty of a tripping charge.

Both incidents would've only resulted in a fine if it was either's first or second charge, however an accumulation of charges across the season saw Burgess and JWH suspended.

Speaking on The Rush Hour with MG, Geyer proposed a change to the current judiciary system for "low-end incidents."

