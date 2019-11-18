Major Head On Collision In Capel Sees 12-Year-Old With Serious Head Injuries

An investigation by Major Crash is underway after there was a head-on collision near Capel on Saturday, November 16.

A 12-year-old tourist was airlifted to hospital in Perth with serious head injuries.

The 50-year-old driver and 13-year-old passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries and are receiving treatment at Bunbury Hospital.

A blue Kia Rio was travelling along Ludlow Road North when it collided with a white Toyota Hilux near the intersection of Peppermint Grove Road in Stirling Estate at about 8:35am.

A 57-year-old driver and 55-year-old passenger received minor injuries.

Major Crash investigators are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the crash.

Anyone who may also have dash cam footage is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report it online via www.crimestopperswa.com.au

