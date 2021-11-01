Major New Clue In Suspected Murder Of Rene Latimore

Police have released a picture of a four-wheel drive they believe is connected to the suspected homicide of 31-year-old Rene Latimore at Koumala.

Police are asking for the public to help identify the driver and possible occupants of the vehicle, which they believe is a light coloured Toyota Landcruiser.

It was seen travelling on Turnors Paddock Road on the morning of August 10. It is believed to be the same vehicle in previously released images of a car driving in the area the night before on August 9.

Murder victim, Rene Latimore.

Police are asking for help identifying the driver and the possible occupants of this 4WD. Credit: Qld Police

Police believe Ms Latimore was killed either on the evening of Monday, August 9 or the following morning, Tuesday, August 10.

Police think this is the same vehicle that was driving in the area the night before, Monday, August 9. Credit: Qld Police

She was last seen at a Schirmer Road address at about 9 am on August 9 but she was not reported missing from the Koumala area until August 18.

Her decomposed body was discovered more than 10 days later in a makeshift grave on a remote cattle property in Ilbilbie near Koumala, south of Mackay. She had been staying at the property with her father, stepmother and fourteen-year-old son.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or Ms Latimore’s death is urged to contact police online or call 131 444.

