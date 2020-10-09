Major Newcastle Road Detours This Weekend

One of Newcastle's busiest roads will be closed in both directions from Saturday night for the installation of a new pedestrian bridge.

Newcastle Road between Croudace St and the Jesmond roundabout will close from 9pm Saturday until 10am Sunday while the work is completed.

Detours will be in place.

The 34 metre bridge is part of the Newcastle Inner City Bypass project and will be shared by pedestrians and cyclists.

A crane will be used to lift it into place overnight.

