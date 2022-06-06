Major Parties In Doubt As Minor Players Tipped To Win Key Seats In Victoria’s State Election

Labor has said it's ready to fight, despite new polls revealing the major parties are facing a thumping at the upcoming State Election.

It comes as the latest data reveals The Greens, Teal Independents and the new Victorians Party could claim from nine to 13 seats.

But, Minister for Transport Infrastructure Jacinta Allan is backing the Andrew's Government ahead of the November poll.

"We take nothing for granted," she said.

Having the honour to be a member of parliament, being in government is an absolute privilege and that is why we'll work hard each and every day on what we've committed to do and put a positive plan forward for the future." - Minister Allan

Seats in Melbourne’s outer west and north, including Werribee, Melton and Point Cook look likely to go to the Victorians Party, according to the Herald Sun, with Broadmeadows and Kororoit on a knifes edge of going to the newly established centrist party.

Meantime, the independent teals are in for a chance at taking seats in Hawthorn, Brighton, Caulfield, Kew and Sandringham, while the Greens are expected to win in Richmond and Albert Park.

The potential upset reflects the latest data which reveals many Victorians are dissatisfied with both major parties.

Bill Lang, executive director of Small Business Australia and co-founder of the Victorians Party, said people have had enough.

“People from all backgrounds are telling us that they feel ignored and voiceless and have no affinity or connection with any of the traditional parties,” he said.

“We have listened and Victorians have had enough of career politicians, they want change and true local representation and the Victorians Party will give Victorians the choice in every seat across the state to vote for a career politician who will continue to ignore you, or balance the power by electing a true local who will always put you, your community and the state first".

"We believe that is the choice every Victorian deserves,” he declared.

The next State election day will be Saturday 26 November.

