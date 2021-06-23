Major Police Raid in Langford Uncovers Hundreds of Cannabis Plants

A major police investigation has uncovered two cannabis grow houses in Perth.

Police raids were conducted on Tuesday in properties in Langford and Belmont, where over 100 cannabis plants, a stolen car, and $60,000 of cash were found.

Cannington detectives said both houses contained sophisticated hydroponic growing systems.

A 29-year-old Ballajura man has been charged.

Detectives believe that the raid would have a significant impact on the underground market in WA.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.