Major Positional Switch On The Cards For The Broncos Following Record Loss

Triple M's Brent Read is reporting the Brisbane Broncos are set to make a major positional switch ahead of next Thursday Night's clash with Manly.

Off the back of their record loss, the biggest defeat in the club's history, Anthony Seibold has identified the inexperienced backrow is where change is needed.

Ready also revealed a Reserve Grade competition is set to be approved by next week plus a Penrith cult hero is set to re-sign with the club